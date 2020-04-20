Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after buying an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after buying an additional 209,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,213,000 after buying an additional 124,343 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $33.06 on Monday. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.