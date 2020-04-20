Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,831 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 545.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

