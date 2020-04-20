Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $69.79 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.