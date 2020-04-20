Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $7,712,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.76.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $107.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

