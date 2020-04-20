Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $79.26 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.