Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,715 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

NYSE:COF opened at $54.63 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

