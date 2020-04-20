Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.90.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.