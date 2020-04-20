Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,461,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,169,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.04% of Fitbit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fitbit by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

NYSE:FIT opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. Fitbit Inc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $502.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.12 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Fitbit news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $1,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,643.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $738,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,423.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,931. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.