Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 633,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,898,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLA opened at $6.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $500.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

