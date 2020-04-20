Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 446,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,000. Norges Bank owned 1.76% of ScanSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after buying an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after buying an additional 127,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ScanSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $575.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SCSC. TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other ScanSource news, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

