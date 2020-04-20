Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,096,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.34% of Ferro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ferro by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Ferro stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $790.34 million, a PE ratio of 137.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.