Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 347,442 Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.56% of Mimecast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $32,614,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mimecast by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.45, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,105,516.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,348 shares of company stock worth $4,177,800. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

