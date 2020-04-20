Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 350,767 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.01% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $12,751,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $53.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $926.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

