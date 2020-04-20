Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 511,188 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.31% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Big Lots by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,180,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

