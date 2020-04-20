Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 534,307 Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 534,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $11,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 111,649 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

