Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,106,457 Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,106,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,955,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Yext as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Yext by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yext by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,214,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,873,000 after acquiring an additional 406,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Yext by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 358,990 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,758,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,162,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 201,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,809 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YEXT opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

