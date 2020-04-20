Norges Bank Buys Shares of 415,182 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 415,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $36.78 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.