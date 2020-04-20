Norges Bank Invests $14.93 Million in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,408,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,000. Norges Bank owned 1.14% of Conduent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $20,678,710,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conduent by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 112,313 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,886,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE CNDT opened at $2.23 on Monday. Conduent Inc has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

