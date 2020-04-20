Norges Bank Invests $14.95 Million in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,000. Norges Bank owned 0.72% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $6,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $78.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

NYSE IBP opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

