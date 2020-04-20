Norges Bank Invests $14.98 Million in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 573,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.47% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,484,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,648 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,876,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,557,704 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

