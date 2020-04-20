Norges Bank Invests $15.17 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 377,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.