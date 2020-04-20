Norges Bank Invests $15.37 Million in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,415,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,991,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1,686.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,516,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 2,375,753 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,043,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,695,000 after buying an additional 1,924,159 shares during the period.

Shares of QEP opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. QEP Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. Piper Sandler cut QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens cut QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

