Norges Bank Invests $15.65 Million in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,392,630 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,653,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.23% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after buying an additional 1,468,262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 133,671 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SM opened at $1.68 on Monday. SM Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

