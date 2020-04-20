Norges Bank Invests $15.88 Million in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,878,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.82% of Knowles at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $13,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 788.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Knowles by 1,228.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 344,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,817 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.