Norges Bank Invests $16.11 Million in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,000. Norges Bank owned 0.73% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,654,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 over the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $44.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWST. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.