Norges Bank Invests $16.15 Million in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 821,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Home Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

