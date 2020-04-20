Norges Bank Invests $16.16 Million in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,855 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other BancFirst news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Samis bought 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

