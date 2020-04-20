Norges Bank Invests $16.51 Million in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,780,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.68 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

