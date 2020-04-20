Norges Bank Invests $16.72 Million in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 229,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,000. Norges Bank owned 0.73% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 58,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

