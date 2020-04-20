Norges Bank Makes New $14.63 Million Investment in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,087,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,631,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.60% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Newmark Group by 664.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.27.

NMRK opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $628.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.