Norges Bank Makes New $16.28 Million Investment in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 354,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.35% of AZZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

