Norges Bank Makes New $16.53 Million Investment in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,003,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,532,000. Norges Bank owned 1.71% of Atara Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

ATRA opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $507.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.51. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $130,907. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

