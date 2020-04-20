Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Copa at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Copa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,013,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 77,573 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Santander raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

