Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 437,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,728,000. Norges Bank owned 0.77% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBC opened at $21.43 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

