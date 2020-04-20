Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 318,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 911.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 763,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

HRI stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.