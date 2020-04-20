Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 953,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 342,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 624,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 60,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

