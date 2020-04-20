Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,594,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,000. Norges Bank owned 1.39% of Realogy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realogy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,664,000 after buying an additional 154,158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Realogy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

