Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,227,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of Medifast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000.

NYSE:MED opened at $64.76 on Monday. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

