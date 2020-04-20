Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Piper Jaffray Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1,498.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,418,000 after buying an additional 179,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

PJC stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $770.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

