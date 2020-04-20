Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,572,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.67% of Third Point Reinsurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 860,451 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 732,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 318,670 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Christopher S. Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin J. Brenden purchased 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,322.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPRE opened at $7.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $697.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

