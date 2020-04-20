Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,803,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NYSE CLS opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.50. Celestica Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

