Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 372,310 Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 372,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,254,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of Regenxbio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 48,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

RGNX opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.04. Regenxbio Inc has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Regenxbio Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.