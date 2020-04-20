Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 746,006 Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 746,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.43 on Monday. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

