Norges Bank Takes $14.74 Million Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 254,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.15% of US Ecology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $14,478,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. US Ecology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.98.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Romano acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

