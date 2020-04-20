Norges Bank Takes $15.10 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,459,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Farfetch by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Farfetch by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

