Norges Bank Takes $15.70 Million Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 323,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 10,822.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,085 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,528,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $9,999,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,692,000 after buying an additional 204,058 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -198.18 and a beta of 1.55. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

