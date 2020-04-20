Norges Bank Takes $15.91 Million Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,296,906 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of AG stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.79.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

