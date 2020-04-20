Norges Bank Takes $16.57 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 691,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 905,891 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 677,193 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $6,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

RRR stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -142.41 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

