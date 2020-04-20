Norges Bank Takes $16.63 Million Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 472,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,632,000. Norges Bank owned 0.42% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CarGurus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CarGurus by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CarGurus by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $823,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,805,893 shares in the company, valued at $61,942,129.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,112 over the last 90 days. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

