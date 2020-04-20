Norges Bank Takes Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,055,620 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $16,301,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.28% of ADT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. ADT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

